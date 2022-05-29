North Carolina preschool uses LGBT flashcards depicting a pregnant man to teach kids colors

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina preschool used flash cards featuring LGBTQ themes to teach kids colors, including one card depicting a pregnant man.

“Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom,” Republican State Rep. Erin Par? said in a statement after being alerted to the cards by a constituent, according to North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.

Par? said a concerned constituent emailed her about the cards that were being used to teach preschoolers colors at Ballentine Elementary School in Wake County, NC. Par? then contacted the principal of the elementary school in an attempt to verify the use of the cards in class, with the principal taking “swift action” to investigate the constituents claims.

The principal was able to locate the cards in the preschool classroom and verify with the teacher that they had been used to teach colors, which the principal said was approved curriculum at the school. The principal took possession of the cards and alerted the district superintendent and human resources about the incident, which she said she was unaware of until being alerted to the situation by Par?.

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” Par? said.

The incident comes amid an effort in the North Carolina General Assembly to pass legislation aimed at giving parents more control over what their children are taught in school, including giving them the option to opt out of what they consider “age-inappropriate classroom materials.”

In the meantime, Par? said the situation schools across the state should use the response of Ballentine Elementary as an example.

“I hope schools across Wake County and the State of North Carolina will follow the example of Ballentine and respond swiftly when a parent expresses concern and ensure that materials like this are not being used to teach young students,” Par? said.