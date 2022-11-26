North Carolina police say one injured in Walmart shooting; suspect sought

One person was shot Friday at a Walmart in North Carolina and authorities were trying to find the suspected gunman.

Lumberton police officers responded to the big-box retail store just before 11:30 a.m. amid reports of gunshots inside. When officers arrived, the store was being evacuated, but they did not find the shooter or that anybody was injured.

Surveillance video shows the shooter fleeing the store as it was being evacuated, police said.

That footage has not been released.

Within a few minutes of being alerted to the shooting, authorities were told someone with a gunshot wound arrived at the University of North Carolina Health Southeastern hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals who are familiar with each other,” the police department said. “The suspect has been identified and investigators are attempting to located him at this time.”

This shooting comes just days after a Walmart employee killed six people inside a Chesapeake, Virginia store, wounded several others and taking his own life.

The suspected gunman in that case, Andre Bing, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a manifesto, Bing allegedly claimed he “was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom.”

He legally purchased the .9mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the shooting and had no criminal history, police said Friday.