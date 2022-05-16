North Carolina police hunt suspects who shot and wounded 7: ‘Large exchange of gunfire’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting and wounding seven people in what authorities believe to be a “large exchange of gunfire” on roadways in Winston-Salem.

The gunfire erupted around 7:50 p.m. Sunday when Winston-Salem police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane, near Fairview Park, WXII reported.

Upon arrival, officers found over 50 spent shell casings from different caliber weapons both in the road and in the park. As police were at the scene still investigating, another report came in about two gunshot victims nearby on Highway 52 North just south of the 25th Street Exit.

The 30-year-old victim and the 36-year-old victim at that location each suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face, police said, and investigators determined the injuries suffered by both individuals were consistent with being struck by projectiles while traveling in a vehicle on Highway 52.

Both were transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

As officers were attending to those initial two victims, they were notified that another four gunshot victims had been located near the 2000 block of East 25th Street, near Prince of Peace Baptist Church.

Three of those victims, ages 31, 31, and 21, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth at that location, age 44, refused medical attention, police said.

Another victim, making the seventh related of the night, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators believe the 24-year-old was also shot the 2000 block of East 25th Street.

The police department said early stages of the investigation indicate there was a “large exchange of gunfire” on Bethlehem Lane, and shortly thereafter, more exchanging of gunfire in the 2000 block East 25th Street – resulting in five victims being shot on 25th Street and two victims on Highway 52 North.

WXII reported that the suspect vehicles are described as a white four-door BMW and a black Dodge Charger. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. For Spanish, callers can dial 336-728-3904.