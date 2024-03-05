North Carolina pastor, daughter and her boyfriend charged with assaulting disabled man

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A North Carolina pastor, his daughter and her boyfriend are each charged with assaulting a person with a disability and false imprisonment, according to local news.

Franklin County authorities charged Highest Praise Ministries Pastor Kenneth Jones, his daughter Rachel Jones and her boyfriend Imre Balazsi for allegedly assaulting and restraining a 22-year-old man in February, according to WRAL.

Authorities noted in court documents obtained by WRAL that the victim, whose last name is also Jones, has a disability but did not specify what kind of disability.

Kenneth Jones allegedly hit the man, dragged him out of the house and restrained him for an hour in an incident that occurred on Feb. 26, court documents state. It was not immediately clear what the relationship is between the man and his accused attackers.

Rachel Jones is accused of hitting the man in the face with a belt, restraining him and holding clothing over his face, making it difficult for the 22-year-old to breathe, WRAL reported.

Her attorney told the outlet that the defendant denies all allegations and plans to plead not guilty.

Kenneth Jones posted a video of his latest sermon to Highest Praise Ministries‘ Facebook page on Monday, though he did not mention anything about charges filed against him.

