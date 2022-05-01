North Carolina parents outraged over school’s ‘Satan Club’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents in North Carolina gathered outside a local school to host a prayer rally in response to an “After School Satan Club” that is attempting to establish a presence at schools in the area.

The parents gathered near Joyner Elementary School in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to protest the establishment of a Satan club for students, according to Fox 8.

The organizer of the rally, Tempe Moore, said that the rally was intended to send a message.

“Kind of a rallying thing to say ‘we here in Greensboro does not want this in our schools,'” Moore said.

The group of people are opposed to the establishment of an “After School Satan Club” at Joyner Elementary School, or any school in the district. Flyers advertising the Satan club were distributed last week, according to the report.

Moore said that they cannot be silent while the club attempts to make its way into the area.

“This is not a time for good men to do nothing. It’s a time to let our voices be heard,” Moore said.

A website for the “After School Satan Club” states that the group meets at “select” public schools where “Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet.” It says that the clubs are set up at the request of community members who “would like to see the program offered.” The club says it’s “not interested in converting children to Satanism.”

“Trained educators provide activities and learning opportunities, which students are free to engage in, or they may opt to explore other interests that may be aided by available resources. The environment is open and parents/guardians are welcome to participate,” the website states.

The club is operated by The Satanic Temple, according to the website.

“After School Satan Club[s]” are needed to provide a “contrasting balance” to student’s after-school activities, according to the website.

“The pre-existing presence of evangelical after school clubs not only established a precedent for which school districts must now accept Satanic groups, but the evangelical after school clubs have created the need for Satanic after school clubs to offer a contrasting balance to student’s extracurricular activities,” the website states.

Lucien Greave, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, told the outlet that the group isn’t trying to endorse Satanism, but rather promote critical thinking.

“We’re not trying to endorse Satanism or criticize other religious organizations. Our club focuses on critical thinking, scientific rationalism,” Greave said.

June Everett, campaign director for the After School Satan Club and an ordained minister of the Satanic Temple told Fox News Digital that the group was contacted by a group of parents.

“We were contacted by a group of parents who requested After School Satan Club at Joyner when they received Good News Club Permission Slips in their children’s backpacks in late Feb of this year. We only go to schools that have a religious club operating on-campus, and we only go to schools where community members haver requested our program as a safe and all-inclusive alternative,” Everett said.

Guilford County Schools’ chief of staff told the outlet that the club is currently under review. It was supposed to start on Friday at the Joyner Elementary School.