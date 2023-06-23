North Carolina officer fatally shot suspect in street who was displaying a firearm

A North Carolina police officer fatally shot a person who was walking down a street early Thursday displaying a firearm, authorities said.

A Greensboro officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and while searching for it saw a person walking in the street who displayed a firearm as the officer approached, a statement from Greensboro police said. The officer fired from inside the police cruiser and struck the person, who was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, police said.

The officer was placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.

The Greensboro Police Department asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate. No further information was immediately released.