A 64-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a woman at a tennis club in Wilmington, North Carolina, this week before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

Police were called to Holly Tree Racquet Club around 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday on reports of a shooting.

The female victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene after a Wilmington Police Department officer attempted life-saving aid.

The suspect, 64-year-old Dimitre Dimitrov, was transported to a local hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead.

The Holly Tree Racquet Club frequently hosts clinics for children on its 10 tennis courts, which are located just a few miles from the beach.

The Wilmington Police Department said no one else was injured.

“No children were physically injured during this shooting. This is an isolated incident and is domestic in nature,” the police department said this week. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family.”