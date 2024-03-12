North Carolina mom charged with killing second baby during co-sleeping

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A North Carolina mom has been charged, for the second time, with accidentally killing her baby while co-sleeping, police said.

Wilmington police obtained warrants last Wednesday charging 24-year-old Mackenzie Katlyn Reed with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter.

Police responded to the 800 block of Castle Street on Oct. 3, 2023, for an unconscious infant who was not breathing. First responders were not able to revive the infant, and the infant died, police said.

Investigators determined that the infant’s mom had been co-sleeping with the infant and suffocated her child in the middle of the night.

It was the second time she’d been charged with doing so. The year prior, in 2022, Reed had another child who died while co-sleeping with her, police said.

The charges against Reed came after an in-depth investigation by the Wilmington Police Department Special Victims Unit in conjunction with the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office.

Reed remains in jail on a $50,000 secured bond, police said.