North Carolina Marine arrested in connection with death of his baby

A North Carolina Marine has been taken into custody in connection with the death of his 4-month-old baby.

Christian Mark McGill, 23, was arrested on Friday following an investigation into the death of the child, according to Jacksonville Police.

Officers had responded on December 22 to a call of a person having trouble breathing.

First responders arrived at the home and attempted life-saving measures on the unresponsive baby. Paramedics then pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Police opened an investigation into the baby’s death, and arrested McGill, the baby’s father, on Friday.

McGill, an active-duty Marine, is being held at Onslow County Jail without bond.

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating the child’s death with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.