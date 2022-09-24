North Carolina man wins $1M lottery prize on $10 scratch-off ticket: ‘Felt an urge’

website maker

A newcomer to North Carolina hit it big during his first week in the Tar Heel state, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Jeremy Hartzell, a new resident of Asheville, North Carolina, won the $1 million lottery prize last week after purchasing a $10 scratch-off Big Cash Payout ticket from a Quick Mart convenience store in Marshall.

The 25-year-old father of two told NC Education Lottery he just “felt an urge” to buy a scratch-off, and that urge paid off.

Hartzell collected his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday and decided to take a lump sum of $600,000 instead of an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Hartzell brought home $426,063.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time in my life,” Hartzell told the outlet.

Hartzell said he wants to use his winnings to help support his children. He also plans on buying a home instead of renting.

The Big Cash Payout game debuted in December 2021 with four $1 million prizes and Hartzell won the final million-dollar prize. The lottery will now begin the process of ending the Big Cash Payout game.

The NC Education lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise approximately $2.5 million a day for education.