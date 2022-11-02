FOX News 

North Carolina man fires at car leaving 4-year-old child with minor injury

A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After the chase, the other driver pulled over at a gas station on Highway 70 and deputies responded, officials said. The driver initially reported no injuries, but deputies found a projectile lodged in the back of a safety seat and a corresponding minor injury to the back of the driver’s 4-year-old child, officials said. The boy was treated on the scene and didn’t need further medical care, officials said.

A deputy found shell casings in the roadway and made contact with an area resident whose security system captured video footage of the vehicles as they passed by, officials said.

Early Tuesday, investigators arrested Long and charged him with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Court records show that a specific public defender hasn’t been assigned to Long’s case, according to the clerk’s office.