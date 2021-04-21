FOX News 

North Carolina man fatally shot by police executing search warrant, reports say

A North Carolina man was fatally shot by police in Elizabeth City on Wednesday morning with officers were executing a search warrant at the person’s home, according to a local reports.

Local News 3 TV cited the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the resident, whose name and age were not immediately provided, was shot and killed at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time while police were conducting the search warrant at a home located on the 400 Block of Perry Street.   

WAVY-TV 10 News identified the person as a man who was shot in his car.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference later Wednesday.  

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 