North Carolina man charged with fatally shooting wife in their home, reportedly with their children inside

A North Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing wife in their Mooresville home on Sunday, reportedly with their four children inside.

Mooresville authorities have charged Derik Thomas Trocke, 39, with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, Annalene Julia Trocke, 39, inside their residence at 177 Laurel Glenn Drive.

The Mooresville Police Department (MPD) said it received a call around 5:15 p.m. Sunday from a person saying he shot his wife at the residence.

MPD officers located Annalene Trocke, deceased from a gunshot wound, upon arrival, the department said in a Monday Facebook post.

The couple had four children – several of whom were reportedly inside the home when the tragic event unfolded, neighbor Izwak Torres told WSOCTV.

“Four children – it’s horrible, horrific,” Torres told the outlet. “I would just urge everyone of the faith to send prayers out for this entire family and what they’re going to have to go through. It’s just horrible.”

Detectives who responded to the scene began an investigation into the incident, collected evidence, interviewed the suspect, and ultimately decided to charge him, MPD said.

Trocke is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.