North Carolina man arrested after stripping in Planet Fitness women’s locker room in front of minor: report

A minor was harassed at a Planet Fitness gym in North Carolina after a 38-year-old man, who claimed he identified as a woman, allegedly barged into the female locker room and stripped naked.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Christopher Allan Miller was arrested for indecent exposure following an incident April 4 at a Planet Fitness gym in Gastonia.

Miller allegedly barged into the woman’s locker room and stripped down “completely naked” in front of a 17-year-old girl, according to WSOC-TV.

The local news outlet said that the man allegedly asked the teen to rub lotion and shower together.

One woman allegedly called 911 to report the intrusion.

“It’s a man, but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom,” the 911 caller told an emergency dispatcher. “But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t leave.”

“OK, so he is completely naked?” the dispatcher asked.

“He is completely naked,” the caller told the local outlet.

After Miller’s arrest, he was held on bail on a $25,000 bond.

Planet Fitness’ policy states that members are allowed to use locker rooms based on their self-reported gender identity.

“All members will have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law,” it reads.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Planet Fitness, said that the gym had “zero tolerance for harassment.”

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our employees and members is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for harassment of any kind in our clubs,” Gosselin said. “We took immediate action to ensure the safety of club members, including notifying and working with law enforcement.”

The gym chain has recently been in the limelight after Planet Fitness sprung to the defense of a transgendered person who was photographed shaving in the women’s locker room.

Patricia Silva’s Planet Fitness membership was revoked after she alerted employees of the transgender member’s presence and subsequently recorded herself speaking about the ordeal.

“I just came out of Planet Fitness, and there is a man shaving in the women’s bathroom,” she said in the first of multiple videos.

Silva said she “loves” the individual as “a spiritual being having a human experience.” But she was “not comfortable” with the individual shaving in her bathroom.

Silva’s video went viral and received massive support from many across social media and in her own community.

Fox News’ Taylor Penley contributed to this report.