North Carolina mall shooting: 3 injured in Gastonia, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina mall has been placed on lockdown Friday following a shooting inside that left three people injured, reports say.

The gunfire erupted around noon at the food court of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, just outside of Charlotte, investigators told WSOC.

First responders say three people have been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the station.

The Gastonia Police Department told WSOC that at least one suspect was seen running away from the mall toward nearby woods.

“No active threat at this time,” the department later posted on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Investigators reportedly are going store to store and helping people exit the facility.