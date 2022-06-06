North Carolina hospital shooting: 1 injured, suspect fled scene

website maker

Authorities in North Carolina are still searching for the suspect of a shooting incident at a hospital that left one victim injured.

Police said an “active shooter incident” took place just after 8 p.m. at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Sunday evening, when the lone gunman shot one victim and fled the scene, Wayne County PIO Joel Gillie told Fox News Digital.

“The Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooting call at WayneUNC Hospital tonight at 8:17 p.m.,” Gillie said.

“The hospital was placed on lockdown, and one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the officer added.

Police described the shooting as “domestic in nature” and said the lockdown was lifted less than an hour after it was placed.

The identity of the suspect, who fled the hospital after the shooting, is known to law enforcement, police said.

Gillie said the situation is still being investigated and that officers are actively “working to apprehend the suspect.”

The victim of the shooting was identified as a woman, WNCN reported.

