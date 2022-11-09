North Carolina high school teacher charged with 10 felony counts after being found with child porn: warrant

A North Carolina high school teacher is facing 10 felony counts after he was discovered with child pornography, according to his arrest warrant.

Eric Kyle Belk, 37, a teacher at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to warrants obtained by local outlet ABC11.

Belk stands accused of distributing video of at least one boy and several girls ranging in age from 7-12 years old engaging in sexual acts, according to the warrant.

Belk, whose employer was listed as the Wake County School System in the warrant, allegedly willfully distributed, received and exchanged the videos depicting videos of adult men having sex with the naked children.

The offenses happened June 15, the warrant said.

Kevin L. Hill, who serves as interim principal of Sanderson High School, released a statement Wednesday following Belk’s arrest.

“To keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving a teacher,” wrote Hill.

“Eric Belk, a teacher at our school, was arrested last night and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. We have been informed by law enforcement that the incident under investigation does not appear to involve any of our students, and it did not occur at our school,” the interim principal continued.

“While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about the situation, I can share that the teacher has been suspended. I will share more information regarding the situation as soon as I am able,” Hill added, urging anyone with questions or concern to contact the school’s front office.”

Belk made his first court appearance Wednesday morning and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Nearly 270 public educators were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S. during the first nine months of 2022, ranging from grooming to raping underage students.

An analysis conducted by Fox News Digital found that from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, at least 269 educators were arrested, or roughly one arrest per day.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.