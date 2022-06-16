North Carolina firefighters rescue dog trapped for 20 minutes in partially submerged vehicle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina firefighters raced to rescue a dog that was trapped for nearly a half hour inside an overturned and partially submerged vehicle that crashed in a canal on Sunday.

The convertible sports car crashed in the 200 block of Shawboro Road in Moyock, a community in northeastern North Carolina, just before 1 a.m., the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the driver had already extricated himself from the car. However, officials said the driver’s dog was still missing.

First responders said they heard a whimpering sound come from the car and immediately jumped into action to overturn the partially submerged vehicle.

“Even though the car was upside down in the water for 20 minutes, we recovered the dog under the dash floorboard where there was an air pocket,” the department said.

Photos show firefighters carrying the pup out from the canal to safety. Officials said the dog did not sustain any injuries.

No information about the driver or what caused the crash was immediately available. The department said the driver was taken to a detention center following the crash.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.