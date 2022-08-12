North Carolina deputy shot and killed in line of duty, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A law enforcement officer who was shot early Friday morning in Wake Country, North Carolina has died.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. ET near the intersection of Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road, WRAL-TV reported.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after the shooting that the officer died of his injuries.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after one of our own was fatally shot in the line of duty, earlier this morning,” the WCSO posted. “Please pray for this agency!”

ENTIRE NORTH CAROLINA POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS AFTER NEW TOWN MANAGER IS HIRED

A large police presence was seen there shortly after the shooting, photos show.

It is not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

OFF-DUTY CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED IN GYM PARKING LOT

WRAL reported this is the fifth sheriff’s deputy in the central North Carolina area to be shot over the past 12 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting comes just days after Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel sustained gunshot injuries while serving in the line of duty over the weekend.