North Carolina dad goes viral for anti-CRT school board speech: ‘Parents are taking back the wheel’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina father has gone viral for remarks he made at a school board meeting Monday evening, where he criticized critical race theory.

Brian Echevarria, a business owner running for North Carolina General Assembly, attended a Cabarrus County School Board hearing on Feb. 14, where he called the race-based teachings a “discrimination revolution,” and said parents are “the most powerful group in the country” who are “taking back the wheel” to drive policy changes across the country, a video of the hearing showed.

PARENT BLASTS INDOCTRINATION IN SCHOOLS, CELEBRATES AMERICA’S OPPORTUNITIES FOR MINORITIES

Echevarria, who described himself as “bi-racial, bilingual, [and] multicultural,” said no school administrators or curriculum had the right to call him or his children “oppressed” based on the color of their skin.

“The fact is, in America, I can do anything I want and I teach that to my children,” he started his remarks, “and the person who tells my pecan-color skins that they’re oppressed based on the color of their skin would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me.”

MICHIGAN DAD, A MARINE VET, SAYS CRITICAL RACE THEORY CONTRARY TO VALUES LEARNED IN MILITARY

The school board voted last Monday to return to a face mask-optional policy in schools.

“What the masks showed us is the parents, the most powerful group in the country, [are] taking back the wheel,” the business owner said.

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

“CRT– it’s a big fat lie,” he continued in the video, “and parents don’t want it.”

Echevarria also addressed how some schools have allowed transgender individuals to compete in sports leagues, which he said could impact his own daughter.

“I don’t want a man swimming against her in the pool,” he said in the video. “And I don’t want boys playing against her in soccer. I don’t let my sons rough her up, you think I’m going to let your sons rough her up?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, Echevarria made an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, where he said America is the greatest place in the world for minorities.

“Obviously, we have people who have financial problems and all of that, but this is America. We can get the dream,” Echevarria added.