North Carolina couple charged with child abuse after 2-year-old boy found with narcotics in his system

A couple in North Carolina has been charged with negligent child abuse after narcotics were found in the system of a 2-year-old at the home.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Jan. 4 when the boy went into cardiac arrest, the department said in a press release Friday.

The toddler and his mother Anna Mariah Mills, 23, were taken to the hospital. The toddler’s condition was not reported. Fox News Digital has reached out the sheriff’s office.

While at the home a 24-year-old man identified as Kaali Ahmad Tobe allegedly assaulted a deputy while officials were speaking to him and then tried to run. He appeared to be under the influence of something, the department said.

He was arrested and also experienced a medical emergency when he was taken to the magistrate’s office. He also allegedly assaulted the same deputy a second time while deputies were attempting to assist him, the department said.

Tobe was charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, felony assault by strangulation, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily Injury, child Abuse and felony Attempt to escape from county confinement.

Mills was charged with felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury and child abuse.

They were issued $130,000 and $75,000 bonds, respectively.

The department didn’t specify if Tobe and Mills are the parents of the toddler.