North Carolina county debunks rumors of ‘bodies everywhere’ and government seizures in storm-ravaged town

Rutherford County in western North Carolina this week debunked two false rumors spreading in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“We are aware of several false reports circulating on social media on the situation in Chimney Rock. We want to address these rumors directly to ensure the public has accurate information,” Rutherford County Emergency Management said in a statement posted on social media of the mountain town devastated by the powerful remnants of the hurricane.

The agency said rumors of a “special meeting” held to discuss federal, state or local governments seizing Chimney Rock, North Carolina, following severe hurricane damage, were “entirely false.”

Chimney Rock, which is around 20 miles southeast of Asheville, North Carolina, has suffered extensive damage in the wake of the storm, however.

“Everything along the river is gone,” Tracy Stevens of the destroyed Chimney Rock Brewing Co. told the Asheville Citizen-Times. “What was once a town is now a river. It’s beyond anything I can imagine.”

Emergency Management also clarified false rumors that there were “bodies everywhere” in the town.

“Tragically, we have two confirmed fatalities because of the storm. Claims of ‘bodies everywhere’ are completely unfounded,” officials said. “Our emergency services and professional contractors are working tirelessly to clear debris and ensure the safety of residents, and we will continue to provide support to those affected.”

On Friday, the agency also said that more than 800 people had been confirmed safe across the county “thanks to the diligent efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI team working to verify all missing persons.”

More than 200 people have been evacuated from Chimney Rock and nearby Lake Lure, and more than 13,000 people are still without power in the county.

The agency said Chimney Rock and Lake Lure residents can now return to their homes, but “must present proof of residency at designated checkpoints. Access across the bridge into Chimney Rock is strictly prohibited. Through traffic is not currently allowed in the Lake Lure Town Center area near the Lake Lure Beach and beyond. Power and clean-up crews are actively working in these areas, so please drive slowly and cautiously.”

The hurricane’s death toll hit 230 as of late Friday since Helene made landfall in Florida last week, with most of the deaths in North and South Carolina.

Hundreds also remain missing.