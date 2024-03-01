North Carolina cat named Lily rescued from junkyard moments before car crushing: ‘Soft purrs’

An adventurous and missing cat taking shelter in a car at a North Carolina junkyard was rescued from the vehicle just moments before it was crushed.

According to a Facebook post from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, an employee at the junkyard was removing the car’s battery “just moments” before it was sent to be crushed.

The rescue said that Lily the cat took a “blind leap of faith” into the junkyard worker’s arms.

“As he popped open the hood, a bundle of fur jumped out and took a blind leap of faith into his arms,” Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said. “She looked at him with soft eyes, thanking him with slow blinks and soft purrs. It was almost like she knew that her life had been saved.”

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ‘OLDEST DOG EVER’ TITLE FOR PORTUGUESE CANINE

The employee kept the cat bundled up inside his jacket for the rest of his shift.

“With no shelters nearby and no idea how to help his new feline friend, he reached out to Brother Wolf, where his girlfriend works, to try and find the cat’s family,” the rescue said.

The shelter said that shortly after Lily was saved, the rescuer received a call that a man was “frantically searching” for his lost cast.

Lily’s father said that despite the cat’s tiny size, she had an “adventurous spirit.”

TEXAS WOMAN ORDERS POPPY FLOWERS, GET FLOWERS SHAPED LIKE PUPPY INSTEAD: ‘BEST MISTAKE EVER’

“We reached out to Lily’s caretaker, who was so thrilled to hear that his closest companion was safe and sound. We learned from him that, despite her small size, Lily had an adventurous spirit like no other,” the shelter said.

“In fact, her favorite activity is going for a ride with her dad, whether that be in his car or his motorcycle – she even has her own helmet!,” they said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The shelter offered to return Lily to her owner, vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed at no cost. He gladly accepted the offer.

“Thank you for supporting the animals who need us, no matter the wild rides they take to find their way to Brother Wolf,” the shelter said. “Together, we save lives!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lily and her owner were reunited and very happy to see each other.

“She melted into his arms as his eyes filled with tears of joy,” the shelter.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle