North Carolina 1-year-old dies in hot car death, 10th child in US this year: report

A 1-year-old North Carolina girl died Friday after being left inside a hot car, making her at least the tenth child nationwide to die in an overheated vehicle this year, according to a group which tracks such deaths.

The child died in Mebane, about 32 miles east of Greensboro, Kids and Car Safety said. She was the fourth child to die in similar circumstances this week, the nonprofit said.

Mebane police officers received a call just before 12:25 p.m. about a cardiac arrest, FOX 8 reported. Upon arrival, CPR was being administered to the child. The father of the child reportedly left her in the vehicle.

Investigators have not determined how long the child inside. No charges were filed as of Friday afternoon.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees in the area, according to local reports.

The death came after another 1-year-old child in Georgia died after being found unresponsive Thursday in a car in Danielsville, 90 miles east of Atlanta.

Since 1990, more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars, the nonprofit said. Another 7,300 survived with various types of injuries.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another example of why it is extremely important to have effective occupant detection technology as standard equipment in all vehicles as quickly as possible,” Janette Fennell, founder and president of Kids and Car Safety, said in a statement.

The group noted an overwhelming majority of hot car deaths involved a “loving, responsible parent that unknowingly left the child.”

