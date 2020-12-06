Nor’easter dumps snow, sparks power outages in Maine, New Hampshire

A wintry storm dumped more than a foot of snow and brought heavy winds to parts of the northeastern U.S., sparking power outages in Maine and New Hampshire.

The nor’easter was the first big snowstorm of the season to hit the northeastern U.S.

The website poweroutage.us says that more than 200,000 customers in Maine and more than 60,000 customers in New Hampshire were without power on Sunday morning.

NOR’EASTER TARGETS ATLANTIC COAST AT END OF VICIOUS HURRICANE SEASON

“Compaction and melting is doing a number on snowfall totals; however, treacherous roads and widespread power outages are still heavily impacting the region,” tweeted the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, late Saturday.

More than 193,000 customers of Central Maine Power were without power at 8:25 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to the company’s website. At 8:28 a.m. ET on Sunday, Maine-based Versant Power said that outages were affecting around 22,000 of its customers.

“CMP is currently responding to outages caused by heavy winds,” tweeted Central Maine Power on Saturday afternoon. “While our crews are working to restore power, remember to stay clear of any downed lines — they are not safe to touch.”

WINTER STORM WATCHES ACROSS NEW ENGLAND AS NOR’EASTER PUSHES ALONG EAST COAST

“A full complement of crews are ready to address the damage from the storm early Sunday morning,” tweeted Versant Power early Sunday. “Crews will be addressing downed electrical lines, then they will assess damage and begin restoration efforts.”

Morning rain gave over to snow Saturday afternoon in New England. Accidents littered the Massachusetts Turnpike, where speed limits were reduced to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service Boston retweeted a timelapse video of trees drooping with the weight of the snow in Templeton, Mass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Blustery and cold conditions expected today in the wake of yesterday’s storm,” it tweeted early Sunday. “Temps will be mostly in the 30s to around 40 with 25-35 mph gusts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers