Nor’easter brings heavy snowfall to Northeast, New England with cold expected to continue

A nor’easter pounded the Northeast and New England on Tuesday, with strong winds and chilly temperatures forecast to persist on Wednesday.

The storm led to flight disruptions, with nearly 50 flights already canceled early Wednesday morning at Massachusetts’ Boston Logan International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition, tens of thousands of customers were left without power in states up and down the East Coast. More than 32,500 New York businesses and residents were impacted, as well as over 30,300 in Massachusetts, nearly 60,000 in Maine and over 70,000 in New Hampshire, according to the outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

The National Weather Service said an additional snowfall of 3 to 8 inches could be expected over parts of New York and New England into Wednesday.

The agency’s New York office said that while snow and rain had tapered, gusty winds up to 40 mph would make temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder.

In Boston, northwest winds could lead to additional damage after heavy, wet snow stuck to trees and power lines on Tuesday.

Thick snow was complicating travel efforts in New York, with over a foot of snow falling in Dutchess County, according to Fox 5 New York. In Westchester County, the total exceeded 5 to 6 inches.

In higher elevations, about 2 feet of snow fell in northern New York and the Catskill Mountains, with Gov. Kathy Hochul cautioning that some places could receive an additional foot. In parts of New Hampshire, more than 2 feet of snow fell.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Maine and New Hampshire were shut down for about an hour after tractor-trailer trucks became stuck on the bridge due to icy conditions.

