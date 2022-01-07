A quick-moving nor’easter is bringing a burst of heavy snow, winds and cold air to the Northeast.

A wide swath of 4-8 inches of snow will fall from New York City up into Maine.

Locally, heavier totals will be possible where the heaviest bands are set up.

Blizzard conditions will be possible for coastal Maine.

Travel will be difficult, if not impossible, in some areas.

Behind this system, dangerously cold air has settled in across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.

Another shot of arctic air moves in on Sunday.

The Northwest remains active, with more heavy mountain snow, rain along the coast and strong winds to end the week.