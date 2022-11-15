‘No Trash November’ cleanup events encouraged throughout Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month.

So far more than eight tons of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative.

The University of Tennessee is teaming up with the department’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign for a cleanup event Tuesday morning. Participants will meet at the Torchbearer statue on the Knoxville campus where they will receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction.

“The natural beauty throughout the state of Tennessee and our campus is incredible. It is something that our alumni, fans and students should, and do, take great pride in,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “It’s a priority for us to do our part in keeping our community clean.”

The department said last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 23 tons of litter from the state’s roadways.