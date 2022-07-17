No shooting on Las Vegas Strip despite mass panic at casinos, outside hotels: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

No shooting unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip overnight, police say, despite crowds panicking over what was believed to be the sound of gunfire, sending droves running across casino floors and outside hotels.

Reports of a shooting near the MGM Hotel Saturday night are unfounded, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

“Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area,” the department said.

Photos shared on social media showed security outside the front valet entrance of the MGM. A shattered door could be seen, as well as several large rocks on the ground.

Additional videos shared online showed crowds running across casino floors and onto the street. One video showed officers with their guns drawn running toward the New York, New York sign outside, as crowds fled in the opposite direction.

Addressing reporters at the scene, Las Vegas police Capt. Brandon Clarkson said the person believed to have broken the glass door was detained on suspicion of destruction of property, KSNV reported.

One person suffered minor injuries after taking a fall during the initial panic, police said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Police Department for more information. A police watch commander denied unsubstantiated social media reports claiming the incident was any sort of premeditated prank or attack.

He said the incident only occurred at the MGM, but panic spread to other casinos.

MGM Grand Hotel later tweeted that operations at MGM Grand and all Strip properties were continuing as usual.

“Rumors of shots fired at Bally’s/Paris/WSOP are false,” the World Series of Poker account tweeted. “We implore players using social media to be responsible and not spread rumors creating panic.”

In what remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history to date, a gunman opened fire from his 32-floor window in the Mandalay Bay hotel on a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

The official death toll is 60, while hundreds of others were wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.