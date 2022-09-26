NM church security guard fatally run over by car and dragged, suspect arrested

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard at an Albuquerque church, authorities said Sunday.

City police said 35-year-old Marc Ward was taken into custody Saturday. It was unclear Sunday if Ward has a lawyer yet who can speak about the case.

Police said 61-year-old Daniel Bourne was killed in the church’s parking lot Friday night.

His body was found in an adjacent arroyo and police said Bourne was apparently run over by a vehicle and dragged.

Prior to that, police said Bourne had sent his supervisor photos of a suspicious truck near the church along with the license plates and that is what led them to the suspect.

Authorities said Bourne served as a commander for the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue for 20 years and retired in 2008.

They said Bourne is survived by his wife and three children.