NJ teen accused of filming customer in department store bathroom, police believe there are more victims

Police in New Jersey have arrested a teenager for invasion of privacy after he was allegedly caught filming a store customer in a public bathroom.

Evesham Township Police officers were dispatched to a Burlington department store on South Route 73 on November 26 for a report of suspicious activity.

“The caller/victim reported that while using the public bathroom he observed a cell phone being held under the stall, recording him,” police said on Facebook.

The victim notified store employees and police after he left the restroom.

David Reyes, 19, was arrested after police found him still in the bathroom, according to 6 ABC.

Police noted on Facebook that probable cause determined that he was purposely recording the victim “using the bathroom, for his own sexual gratification.”

Investigators believe that additional victims may be out there.

“His cell phone was recovered. Based on a preliminary investigation, we believe there are more victims,” Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller told FOX 29 Philadelphia. “We are doing a search warrant now, so that’s why I want to get the information out into the public.”

Reyes has been released from jail, pending his first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court, Evesham Township Police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or who believes they have been victimized by Reyes is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line is 856-983-4699 or email [email protected].