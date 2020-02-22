NJ Supreme Court to hear mother's appeal of son's murder 29 years ago

New Jersey’s top court has agreed to revisit one of the state’s most notorious cold cases.

The case involves Michelle Lodzinksi and her 5-year-old son Timothy Wiltsey, who she said disappeared after she took him to a carnival in 1991.

The search for the boy generated national headlines and ended with Timothy’s body being found in a marshy area 11 months after the disappearance. His death was ruled a homicide.

In 2014, Lodzinski, now 52, was arrested for Timonthy’s murder in Florida, where she was living with her two teenage children. She was found guilty two years later and sentenced to 30 years in prison. She has maintained her innocence.

On Friday, the New Jersey Supreme Court said it would rule on her appeal which was rejected last year by an appellate court, according to reports.

Defense attorney Gerald Krovatin told the Newark Star-Ledger the turn of events was “good news” for his client, who was “encouraged and hopeful.”

Prosecutors declined to comment, according to the paper.

Krovatin has argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction, the paper reported.

The evidence against Lodzinki was largely circumstantial. Prosecutors put on a case that included no confession, eyewitnesses or DNA evidence.

Detectives investigating Timothy’s disappearance doubted Lodzinki’s story, which changed several times, but didn’t arrest her until after they interviewed new witnesses who tied her to a key piece of evidence in the case — a blue blanket.

Investigators found the blanket near where Timothy’s body was found a few miles from the carnival’s location.

The witnesses — three babysitters — told investigators the blanket had come from Lodzinksi’s home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.