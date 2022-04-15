NJ road rage driver runs over woman with vehicle twice after she photographs him leaving scene of crash: Cops

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey road rage driver chased down and ran over a woman twice with his vehicle after the victim took photographs of the suspect trying to flee the scene of a previous crash, authorities said.

Vincent Jean, 56, was arrested this week and hit with a slew of charges, including first-degree attempted murder, for the Tuesday morning attack, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Shocking video footage obtained by News 12 New Jersey from Salem Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey allegedly shows Jean reversing a silver Mitsubishi the wrong way down the one-way street as the vehicle tries to chase the 23-year-old victim, officials have said.

The footage, which reportedly came from a neighbor’s security camera, further shows the woman running away from the vehicle as continues after her. Officials said he ran over the victim twice before fleeing.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Police officers received a report around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday of someone who was struck by a vehicle. They arrived to find the victim “lying on the front lawn of a residence on Salem Avenue, suffering from numerous severe injuries,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Witnesses told police Jean and the victim had been involved in a minor car crash in the area.

“After the accident, the male driver attempted to flee the scene and the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, began taking photos of the suspect’s car in order to be able to identify him to the police,” prosecutors said.

Jean then allegedly unleashed his attack.

“The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim,” officials continued, “then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, Jean allegedly fled the scene, but was spotted hours later sitting inside the same, now-damaged vehicle.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jean with: first-degree attempted murder; second-degree aggravated assault; third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; third-degree assault by auto; third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury; third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said no attorney was listed for Jean as of Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call Detective Edward Benenati at 908-328-6972 or Elizabeth Police Detective Thomas Koczur at 908-358-9675.