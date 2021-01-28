NJ police union wins dispute over demand that officers reveal possible involvement in Capitol riot

A New Jersey police union has won a dispute with a town that demanded local officers identify if they had participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The town of Neptune upheld a grievance filed by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP)-New Jersey Labor Council, which claimed that the town had violated its members’ “constitutional and contractual rights.”

The town issued a notice on Jan. 20 that required officers to identify if they were involved in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. The FOP argued, however, that there was “no indication, complaint, or information to suggest that any Neptune Superior Officer was in any way involved.”

The FOP filed a grievance against the notice, citing violations of the Fifth and Sixth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, as well as Article 1 of the New Jersey Constitution.

Ultimately, the town decided to uphold the grievance, and the town’s mayor and town council rescinded their notice.

“The FOP, and the FOP-NJ Labor Council will continue to defend our members, without fail and with the full resources at our disposal,” Union President Bob Fox said in a press release on Tuesday.

The union also expressed that it was “pleased” with the decision both to uphold the grievance and rescind the notice.