NJ HOA denies request to allow physician's assistant to isolate in RV near family

A New Jersey homeowner’s association recently denied a request from a family to park an RV in their driveway so a physician’s assistant who treats coronavirus patients could be near her family while social distancing, according to a report.

The Burlington County family put out a request on social media and were given an RV by another local family for Anissa Braddock to self-isolate inside, FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported Thursday.

“My wife is dealing with COVID patients on a daily basis,” her husband, Jeff Braddock, told the station. “Somebody working in the medical field, I would think you would go above and beyond [for them] right now.”

He said they decided Anissa would quarantine herself in the RV because they didn’t want to endanger their 6-year-old daughter and if she were living in the driveway they would at least be near each other.

“It’s bad enough she can’t see us,” Braddock said. “So it’d be just a little bit easier if it was just out front and we could sit outside here and I could bring my wife coffee in the morning when she’s going to work…Anything to make life easier.”

The homeowner’s association, which is partly made up of residents, told FOX 29, “While we empathize with the plight of everyone on the front lines fighting coronavirus, and those who wish to live in separate quarters from their family members, our community was not designed in a way that makes it safe for RVs to be parked outside the townhomes.”

The neighborhood’s property management company told FOX 29 it asked the homeowner’s association to reconsider the decision, but so far it hasn’t.