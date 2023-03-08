NJ forest fire ‘100%’ contained after scorching over 400 acres, threatening homes, officials say

A forest fire burning in the southern New Jersey Pinelands was fully contained Tuesday after threatening 16 homes and torching more than 400 acres, officials said.

No injuries or damage to property occurred from the fire, which burned 418 acres in the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area in Little Egg Harbor Township for about eight hours, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

About 45 firefighters used 11 trucks, numerous water tankers, a bulldozer and a helicopter to fight the fire as they battled wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Officials said “100% containment” was achieved at 7:30 p.m.

At one point, the blaze threatened 16 structures for a brief period. No evacuations were needed as fire trucks and water tankers stood by to protect the structures.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire service has been doing controlled burns in the Pinelands in recent weeks to consume dead leaves, twigs and other forest floor fuel that could accelerate a wildfire.

There were no burns being done anywhere else in the state on Tuesday because of the high winds, officials said.

Forest Fire Service staff remained on the scene overnight to improve containment lines and monitor the area for safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.