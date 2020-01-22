NJ casino-goers using Waze are getting stranded on a wildlife reserve 45 miles away, police say

Visitors looking to hit big at one Atlantic City casino in New Jersey are going bust before they even get there.

Lt. Christopher Parise with the Jackson Police Department is warning people traveling to the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City to pay careful attention if using the Waze navigation app as many of them are ending up in a remote wildlife reserve.

“It has come to our attention that an ad was placed, in the WAZE navigation app, for the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. Although the address on the ad lists 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City, NJ.., which is correct, the location pinned with the ad is actually in the middle of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, near Lake Success,” Parise said in a Facebook post.

He said many drivers, mainly from northern New Jersey and New York, have ended up on the 12,000-acre reserve, which is about 45 miles away from the casino.

“Currently, the app is sending motorists into the wildlife area, onto unpaved roads, which eventually leads to them becoming disabled.”

Police said that Waze is aware of the issue and working to fix it. The hotel, also aware of the mixup, shared a video on Instagram with the correct address: “Hey, we’re over here!”