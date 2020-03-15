Nike says all stores in the US to close to limit coronavirus spread

Nike announced on Sunday that it is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world over coronavirus fears.

The edict affects Nike stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand and goes into effect Monday, CNBC reports.

The stores will stay shuttered through March 27, the company said.

NEW ORLEANS POLICE CLEAR BOURBON STREET HOURS AFTER CITY’S 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Nike said in a memo to workers, CNBC reported.

Workers will still be paid in full during this time off, CNBC reported.

Meantime, Nike is still keeping open its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in “many other countries,” the company said, based on daily assessments of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the network.

US AIRPORTS SWAMPED AS CORONAVIRUS SCREENING STALLS RETURNS FROM EUROPE

Other retailers have announced similar closures, including Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds, which are shutting their stores in the U.S.

Walmart and Luluemon are staying open with limited store hours.

Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S., including Converse and its outlet locations, according to CNBC.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There have been more than 156,000 cases of the new coronavirus reported globally with more than 5,800 deaths.