NH woman’s 1981 murder solved with DNA evidence; perp died from overdose in 2005

More than four decades after a young New Hampshire woman was killed, law enforcement officials have solved the crime through DNA analysis and the use of forensic genealogy technology, the state attorney general said Thursday.

But solving the case doesn’t bring with it the satisfaction of seeing justice: The man responsible for killing 23-year-old Laura Kempton died from an overdose in 2005, Attorney General John Formella said.

Formella told reporters at a news conference in Portsmouth, where the killing took place in September 1981, that the investigators’ conclusion was “bittersweet” but underscored their resolve.

The conclusion of the investigation after so many years should “send a message to anyone who has been affected by a case that has gone cold in this state that we will never stop working these cases,” he said. “We will never forget about these victims.”

A police officer found Kempton dead in her apartment after attempting to serve a court summons for parking meter violations. An electrical cord was tied around her ankles, and a phone cord was around her neck and shoulder area. Blood was on a rug underneath her head, and an autopsy concluded that she died from head trauma.

Kempton, a Portsmouth Beauty School student who worked at a gift shop and ice cream parlor, was last seen earlier that morning, returning alone to her apartment after a night out with a friend, police said.

Evidence collected at the scene, including a cigarette butt, a pillow and a glass bottle, revealed a male DNA profile years later.

The investigation continued over the next 40 decades with detectives chasing after hundreds of leads and suspects, though none led to identifying a suspect.

But in 2022, the Portsmouth Police Department, along with the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, Maine State Police Forensic Laboratory, Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit and Identifinders International, used advanced forensic genetic genealogy technology to identify the suspect by going through numerous DNA samples recovered from the crime scene.

In 2023, the analysis of DNA samples led to the identification of Ronney James Lee as Kempton’s murderer.

Lee worked as a security officer in 1981, Formella said. Members of Lee’s family were briefed on the investigation’s conclusion. Investigators declined to release their names to reporters.

The Associated Press attempted to reach several people believed to have been associated with Lee, but messages were not immediately returned.

Lee died of acute cocaine intoxication on Feb. 9, 2005 at the age.

When the crime occurred in 1981, Lee was 21 years old.

Had he been alive today, Formella said, Lee would have been charged with murder. Instead, no charges can be made against Lee, though the case can be closed and identified as “solved.”

“It is my hope that this conclusion and announcement will be the long-awaited first step in providing what closure the criminal justice system can provide for Laura Kempton’s family and community,” Attorney General John M. Formella said. “The Portsmouth Police Department should be commended for its commitment and perseverance in seeking justice for Ms. Kempton and her family. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the members of our Office’s Cold Case Unit and all of our law enforcement partners that were involved in investigating and finally resolving this case.”

Kempton’s family issued a statement on the matter, expressing their “deepest gratitude” to the Portsmouth Police Department.

“Their diligence and determination, along with extraordinary personal commitment over the past decades, have led to this moment for Laura,” the Kempton family said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.