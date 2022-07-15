Newsom says he doesn’t ‘know enough’ about Gascon’s job performance to determine if he’s doing a ‘good job’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday in a television interview that he doesn’t “know enough” about the job performance of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to determine if he’s doing a “good job.”

Newsom made the statement during an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles, and added that he’s “deeply concerned” with some of the criticism that Gascon has received.

“Is he doing a good job?,” the governor was asked.

“I don’t know enough about the job he’s done. I’m deeply concerned about the criticism,” Newsom responded.

LA COUNTY DA GEORGE GASCON RECALL EFFORT CLEARS FIRST HURDLE AS REGISTRAR PREPARES ‘FULL CHECK’ OF SIGNATURES

“We have expressed ourselves very publicly along those lines, including in Los Angeles as it relates to some of the issues happening with retail theft, some of the issues with what’s happening on the railroad yards, and I’ve expressed my own issues privately as well, and I’ll leave the more objective analysis of his job to the locals,” he added.

Newsom’s comments come amid a recall campaign aimed at ousting Gascon.

The recall campaign passed a critical milestone on Thursday, as enough signatures have been verified by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder to move to a “full check of all signatures submitted.”

Gascon has been criticized by people in Los Angeles for being soft on crime, and tensions have risen with recent incidents that his office has handled.

BIDEN ABANDONED BY TOP DEMOCRATS AS PRITZKER, NEWSOM ‘MEASURE THE DRAPES’ IN ABSENCE

In June, two El Monte police officers were killed by a gang member, Justin William Flores, who was on probation for a weapons-related charged and received a lenient sentence because of a plea deal.

One of Gascon’s policies allowed Flores to plead no contest in relation to a felon in possession of a firearm charge, thus receiving a light sentence even with a strike already on his criminal record.

Gascon told Fox News Digital that his office doesn’t have a “crystal ball.”

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

“This individual had no history of violence,” Gascon said. “He was on bail for months and could have committed a violent act for a month — We don’t have a crystal ball.”

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.