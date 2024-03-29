News Quiz: March 29, 2024

Ronna McDaniel’s turmoil at NBC and the disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried star in this week’s News Quiz.

Have you stayed on top of the biggest stories from the last seven days? Try to get a perfect score!

Check out our quiz below. App users: click here.

More fun at your fingertips! Check out last week’s News Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Test your knowledge of America’s biggest celebrities and brands in our American Culture Quiz.

And, to see all of our quizzes, click here.

Check back next Friday for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital!