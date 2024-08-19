Newlyweds killed in crash days after wedding when semi overturns on Colorado interstate

A joyful season took a tragic turn after a newlywed couple was killed days following their wedding after being involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 70 in Colorado.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, Ruben Rodriguez and Juliana Rodriguez-Plata were traveling with their 1-year-old son and Juliana’s parents when a semi traveling eastbound rolled over, spilling pipes across the highway and slamming into their car.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the order of what happened in this series of events is still undetermined, but at some point during the accident, the semi lost its load, which spilled across the westbound lanes.

Family members identified the couple on a GoFundMe page and also confirmed Juliana Rodriguez-Plata’s mother was killed in the crash.

“Today has been one of the hardest days we have ever faced. We are heartbroken to share that Ruben Rodriguez, Juliana Rodriguez Plata, and Luz Melba Martinez were tragically taken from us in an accident,” Janell Rodriguez wrote in post. “Ruben and Juliana had just begun their beautiful journey together, having celebrated their wedding this past Saturday. They leave behind their precious 1-year-old son, Daniel.”

Luz Melba Martinez and Juliana’s father, Carlos, were visiting from Colombia to celebrate the wedding, according to Rodriguez’s post.

“Now, Carlos is faced with the unimaginable pain of losing both his daughter and wife in such a short span of time,” she continued.

Plata told Fox 31 that he was inside the vehicle and lost his daughter, son-in-law and wife all in an instant.

“I saw when the pipes were going so I just closed my eyes and no reaction, I just felt the impact and I woke up out of nowhere and just saw the baby crying and everyone unconscious, not waking up,” he said. “It was terrible, the accident, the image, all the blood. They were just instantly dead. Seeing my whole family, my daughter and my wife dead.”

The couple leaves behind a 1-year-old son, whose birthday they celebrated Sunday, just a day after they tied the knot, Fox 32 reported.

Juliana’s niece and nephew, Tony and Esli Rodriguez, told Fox 32 they are still in shock.

“It fully hasn’t hit me yet, but I just think about it and I just want to cry because he was happy, he met her, he had a kid. I’ve never seen him this happy,” Esli Rodriguez said.

Police said the debris that spilled out from the semi spanned more than two football fields across both lanes of I-70. Officials added that there were also nearly 100 large blue plastic tubes that weighed roughly 500 lbs. each spilled across the road.

In total, police said at least seven vehicles were involved in the series of crashes, including the semi.

“While we understand people want answers, this is an incredibly complicated investigation that will take weeks, not days, to complete. We are working in conjunction with our partners at the First Judicial DA’s Office of Colorado on potential charges,” police said in a statement on social media.

Police added that they are in the very early stages of an active investigation, and are working diligently to gather all the facts and evidence in this case.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have been impacted by the tragic loss of life yesterday. They have the full support of our department and our partners at VOI (Victim Outreach Incorporated),” police said.

Police are asking anyone who was a witness of this crash to reach out to their department and contact the Crash and Traffic Team (CATT) by calling (303) 235-2933.