New York’s lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 4

These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash4Life – 6-14-19-45-53, Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Numbers Evening – 3-6-1

Numbers Midday – 4-2-3

Win 4 Evening – 3-9-4-3

Win 4 Midday – 6-5-4-2

Take 5 Evening – 7-18-25-28-30

Take 5 Midday – 2-9-17-22-25

Pick 10 – 3-7-19-20-22-30-31-37-42-46-48-49-50-52-54-57-58-63-68-75

Powerball – Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000