New York’s lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash4Life – 2-7-13-20-52, Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

Numbers Evening – 1-1-8

Numbers Midday – 5-4-1

GOOD SAMARITAN SHOT WHILE INTERVENING IN NYC SMOKE SHOP ROBBERY: REPORT

Win 4 Evening – 4-0-7-9

Win 4 Midday – 0-4-9-0

Take 5 Evening – 2-6-7-13-32

Take 5 Midday – 4-13-22-25-36

NYC TIMES SQUARE BOX CUTTER SLASHING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME AGAINST ASIAN WOMAN; HAD 30 PRIOR ARRESTS

Pick 10 – 3-7-12-15-22-24-26-28-29-31-33-34-46-50-51-54-56-61-70-73

Powerball – Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000