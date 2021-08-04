New Yorkers react to Cuomo sexual harassment report

New Yorkers weighed in on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign following a reported released Tuesday by the state’s attorney general alleging that the three-term governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Many told Fox News that Cuomo should step down, but some felt the New York Democrat’s denials were sufficient, at least without a guilty verdict.

“I think he should resign immediately,” one local told Fox News.

Mike Ding, a native New Yorker, agreed.

“I also think so because I think public figures represent us … whether it’s professional or personal, it’s a reflection of who they are, and they’re a reflection of, like, who we are,” Ding told Fox News.

Conversely, Janah Ebid told Fox News: “I’m not too sure because he came out and stated that he didn’t do it. I feel like it’s just somebody’s word against – it’s just back and forth.”

“I feel like they would really have to prove it that he did it,” she continued.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her investigation found that Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment, which included unwanted touching and sexually charged comments, violated state and federal laws. The governor denied the allegations.

“Andrew Cuomo should have nothing to do with politics at all,” Armando, a New York resident, told Fox News.

Another local said: “Allegations are one thing, proving it is another. If he’s proven to be guilty, then yes, definitely he should resign.”

One local named Jim told Fox News: “So many credible witnesses have come forward. New York state has spoken.”

“He just doesn’t get it. He’s going to try to brazen this out,” he continued. “He’s going to end up being impeached if he doesn’t resign.”

Cuomo is facing an impeachment investigation in the Democrat-controlled New York state Assembly. The lawmakers leading the inquiry accelerated the probe following the release of James’ report.

Jim also noted how both President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Cuomo to resign following James’ report.

One resident said, “He ain’t Bill Cosby.”