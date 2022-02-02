New Yorkers come out to pay respects to fallen NYPD officers: ‘heaven is their heavenly home now’

NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers lined up Tuesday to pay their respects to a pair of fallen police officers.

Wilbert Mora and his partner, Detective Jason Rivera, were ambushed and shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 21. Rivera died the same day and Mora died for days later. Both were officers with New York Police Department’s 32nd Precinct in Harlem.

Tuesday he was honored with a public viewing service from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

“I wanted to pay my respects,” one man from the Bronx told Fox News as he waited in line to enter the cathedral. “A lot of people don’t realize these people sacrificed their lives for our city.”

AHEAD OF BIDEN VISIT, NYC CRIME UP 38% IN MOST RECENT 28 DAYS, WITH UPTICKS IN SHOOTINGS, SUBWAY CRIMES

Two officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department drove five hours to attend the ceremony.

The pair told Fox News that members of the NYPD had attended the funeral for Charlotte officer Mia Goodwin last month, so they wanted to return the gesture.

“During these times it’s good to see everybody pull together,” one of the officers said.

“One big family. It’s all about brotherhood,” the other added. “We’re very happy to be here.”

Mora and Rivera’s killer, Lashawn McNeil, was shot in the arm and the head by a third officer the night of the shooting. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Rivera, who died that night, was laid to rest Friday. Thousands of police officers gathered for his funeral.

Mora was put on life support and died four days later. The hero officer donated his kidneys, pancreas, liver and heart, saving five lives.

“I had to be here just to show up,” one woman told Fox News as she exited the cathedral. “They were just like sitting ducks, it was awful.”

One mourner, whose husband used to be an officer in the 32nd district – the same as the fallen partners – said: “It’s the least we can do to … to come out … to support these police officers.”

“Here we have two officers whose families will never be the same again,” she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another man in line said: “It’s just so sad that these two young men were taken so young in life.”

“Officer Mora was out there protecting us, protecting me, protecting the city,” he continued. “Only for them, we wouldn’t be as safe as we are.”

“Heaven is their heavenly home right now,” the man said. “Look down and take care of the rest of the police department in New York City.”