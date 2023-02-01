New York university system to require social justice, DEI course for all undergrad students

The State University of New York (SUNY) system will require all new students to take courses related to social justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion beginning fall 2023.

Members of the SUNY Board of Trustees passed a resolution in November 2021 outlining the addition of several required courses, which included a new social justice category.

While the resolution was passed in November 2021, the social justice course requirement goes into effect for all new students seeking a bachelor’s degree beginning in the fall of 2023, and will begin in the fall of 2024 for first-time students obtaining an associates degree.

When passed in November 2021, a resolution from the SUNY Board of Trustees states that the university system’s general education requirement does not “address Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice.”

Campus Reform first reported the course requirement.

A memorandum sent to SUNY presidents in December 2021 states that through the diversity course requirement, students will be able to “analyze the role that complex networks of social structures and systems play in the creation and perpetuation of the dynamics of power, privilege, oppression, and opportunity.”

The memo also states that students should be able to “apply the principles of rights, access, equity, and autonomous participation to past, current, or future social justice action” through the course requirement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said that the requirement will help prepare students to go into the workforce.

“Exposure to and understanding of diversity is essential to success in our modern society and economy. As a leader in preparing the future workforce and citizenry, SUNY is committed to embedding diversity into the foundation of all it does – from academics to campus life and everything in between. By recognizing and celebrating our diversity and fostering respectful dialogue and debate, SUNY provides students with the world-class education they deserve,” King said.

Nicholas Giordano, a professor of political science at Suffolk Community College in New York and Campus Reform higher education fellow, told Fox News Digital that the new course requirement appears to be part of a political agenda.

“Colleges and universities throughout the country are adding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion/Social Justice (DEISJ) principles as part of their degree requirements. It seems many colleges and universities would prefer to pursue a political agenda rather than produce productive members of society who contribute to a competent workforce and understand their civic obligations. Continuing down this path will render higher education meaningless,” said Giordano.

The SUNY system covers a total of 64 schools throughout the state of New York.