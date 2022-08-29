New York teen drowns in upstate lake, 2 family members in critical condition

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City teenager drowned in a lake in upstate New York and his sister and uncle were in critical condition after trying to save him, police said Monday.

Basir Amin, 18, of Bellerose, Queens, was swimming in White Lake in Sullivan County at 2 p.m. Sunday when he began to struggle, New York state police said in a news release.

The teen’s sister, Nasrin Amin, 21, and their uncle, Afrid Haider, 34, tried to help Basir, but all three went under the water and did not resurface, police said.

Divers from the Bethel fire department pulled the three family members from the water and began life-saving measures. The three were taken to a hospital, where Basir Amin was pronounced dead. Haider and Nasrin Amin were in critical condition Monday, police said.