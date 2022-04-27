New York station delays multiple trains after fire breaks out on tracks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple trains going in and out of a Long Island Rail Road station were delayed Wednesday evening after a fire broke out on the tracks.

Fox News has learned that the fire was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. It was believed to be caused by a small bag of garbage that was ignited by the third rail.

MTA PD and fire officials responded to the scene. Services were suspended in both directions. The fire was extinguished around 6:45 p.m.

BROOKLYN HOUSE FIRE LEAVES ONE FDNY FIREFIGHTER DEAD, AT LEAST FIVE OTHERS INJURED

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said the Far Rockaway Branch suspended trains in both directions because of a fire on the tracks near the Woodmere station.

Customers were able to take the Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus to Lynbrook and transfer for the train service.

The service was later restored, though customers were told to expect continued delays and possible cancellations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to Nassau County police who directed questions to MTA.