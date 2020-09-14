New York school under fire for cartoon comparing cops to KKK and slave owners

A school in New York is under fire after a high-school teacher handed out a Black Lives Matter protest image comparing police with slave owners and the Ku Klux Klan, according to a report.

“My daughter showed me the paper. I said, `What is this?! You’ve got to be kidding me!’ ” said Westlake High School mom Ania Paternostro. “This cartoon compares the police to the KKK. It’s an attack on the police.”

“Enough is enough,” Paternostro told The New York Post.

‘CUTIES’ MOVIE SPAWNS TRENDING HASHTAG #CANCELNETFLIX

Paternostro took her protest to Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent Kurt Kotes and Westlake Principal Keith Schenker, whose school is in the district.

“This cartoon is disturbing. We have to respect the men in blue who protect us,” added the mom of two, a native of Poland.

“We don’t need a teacher brainwashing my kids. I’ll teach my kids about what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Her daughter Nicole said she was bullied for being the whistleblower on the controversial lesson plan.

“The cartoon was disgusting,’’ the teen said about the image she considered one-sided and anti-police. “It compared the police with all the terrible people in history. It was not fair. It wasn’t right.’’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Westlake HS educator Christoper Moreno allegedly gave 11th-graders a five-frame cartoon panel on a handout on Sept. 8.

The first three frames show slave owners and a member of the KKK with their knees on the backs of black men in shackles. The KKK member also has a noose around the black man’s neck. The last two panels depict a sheriff and a police officer each with their knees on the neck of a black man in handcuffs.